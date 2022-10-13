in NBA Player

Draymond Green will re-join the Warriors after being fined: he is not banned

The Golden State Warriors have fined Draymond Green but will not punish him for punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face last week. Green will return to practice on Thursday, play for the reigning NBA champions against Denver on Friday night, and again in the season opener against the Lakers on Tuesday, according to coach Steve Kerr, who made the announcement following Tuesday’s preseason victory over Portland.

 

To choose the best course of action, Kerr, general manager Bob Myers, and the players gathered; this included Green and Poole speaking to one another.

“We believe that we have a strong sense of our team. Bob and I are very familiar with our guys because of the high level of continuity on this squad, Kerr said. “After evaluating everything, we believe that this is the best approach for us to proceed. No matter what choice you make in a circumstance like this, it’s never simple. There will be imperfections. Since I’ve been a coach here, this is the worst situation we’ve ever experienced. It’s important stuff.”

 

