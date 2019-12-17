We react to Drew Brees’ record-setting night as the Saints breeze past the Colts 34-7. We put Brees’ 541 touchdown passes into a historical perspective and tell you how he can pass Peyton Manning as an all-time great. Plus, we tell you why he’s a superior passer than Tom Brady.

We give you the latest on the Astros cheating scandal including a new report that indicates Astros players and coaches have acknowledged using cameras to steal signs. We break down all the new findings in the investigation. Plus, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts comments on the A.J. Hinch and the Astros cheating scandal.

We break down Bronny James’ coming out party against his dad’s alma mater Saint Vincent Saint Mary. We discuss what it would be like to be Bronny James and how his dad has helped him deal with the pressure of being Lebron James Jr. Plus, we discuss where he’ll play his college ball and if he has what it takes to be an NBA superstar one day.

