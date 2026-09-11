Drew Lock likely to start as Seahawks await Sam Darnold’s hip recovery

SEATTLE — Seahawks starter Sam Darnold suffered a hip injury in the season opener against the New England Patriots and, while coach Mike Macdonald said test results brought “really good news,” a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Darnold is expected to miss time. That projection makes Drew Lock the likely starter next Sunday, Sept. 20, when Seattle opens NFC West play at the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN. The Seahawks visit Washington in Week 3 and host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Lock has limited in-game repetitions during a normal week, but he relies on a bedroom whiteboard to visualize Brian Fleury’s playbook. The whiteboard is used daily to sketch Xs and Os and is often covered in his young son’s scribbles; Lock said he erases the drawings each day as part of his preparation.

After replacing Darnold on Seattle’s second possession in the opener, Lock completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers, leading a rally that resulted in a 13-10 win at Lumen Field. Seattle’s defense produced three takeaways in the victory, a contribution that complemented Lock’s clean performance, according to ESPN.

Veteran receiver Cooper Kupp praised Lock’s preparation and poise, saying, “He did a phenomenal job” and noting Lock spends extra time with coaches and on the field to be ready. Safety Julian Love added that Lock has been viewed as one of the top backup quarterbacks in the league and praised the seamless transition on the sideline.

Seattle committed seven offensive penalties in the game, and what would have been Lock’s first touchdown — a 7-yard pass to Kupp — was nullified by an illegal shift. Still, Lock connected on several key plays, including a 21-yard third-and-22 completion to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Smith-Njigba that tied the game at 10-10 after Fleury elected to put the ball in Lock’s hands on that series, according to ESPN.