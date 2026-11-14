Drew Lock to start as Seahawks get Nwosu, Shaheed back vs. Raiders

Seattle quarterback Drew Lock will again fill in for Sam Darnold on Sunday when the Seahawks visit the 4-5 Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS), coach Mike Macdonald said. Lock practiced this week on a limited basis after entering last week with a right-elbow issue and sustaining an oblique injury in Seattle’s 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Macdonald said the team’s approach to Lock’s workload was similar to last week and that Lock had “done it and gotten through the week well.” Lock told reporters the right-side oblique was not greatly affecting his throwing and noted the right-side placement was preferable to a left oblique injury he suffered in the preseason with the New York Giants in 2024.

Seattle will be without several starters Sunday. Macdonald confirmed Darnold (quad, rib) and left guard Quenton Nelson (knee) are out, and defensive tackle Leonard Williams (stinger) and left tackle Charles Cross (ankle) will not play. Josh Jones will make a third consecutive start at left tackle. Macdonald said Cross should be ready for the Seahawks’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 29.

The Seahawks will have two players return after missing the past two games. Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) and wide receiver/kick returner Rashid Shaheed (knee) are expected to be available against the Raiders. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed also will play Sunday after missing two days this week to tend to a personal matter.

Macdonald praised No. 3 quarterback Jalen Milroe for taking reps with the No. 1 offense while the team managed Lock’s practice workload. Macdonald said he has seen progress in Darnold’s rehab and that the team will “take it a day and a week at a time,” leaving open the possibility Darnold could return after Seattle’s bye in Week 12. Sunday’s start will be Lock’s third this season and the fourth time he has filled in for Darnold, who left the opener with a glute injury and later suffered a cracked rib and a quad injury in Week 8.