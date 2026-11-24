LANDOVER, Md. — Kicker Drew Stevens provided the highlight reel on and off the field Tuesday after converting five field goals, including a 27-yarder as time expired to lift the Washington Commanders to a 22-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. A member of the media even asked whether Stevens could be the team’s weekly option after the late-game heroics.

Stevens, making his first appearance seated at the table typically reserved for coaches and game stars, described how he steadies himself in high-pressure moments. He said he visualizes how he will tell his future children about the moment, deciding whether to portray himself as tentative or as someone who stepped up and made the kick.

His mannerisms punctuated the remarks: he pointed, tilted his head and lowered his voice during the explanation, drawing chuckles from the assembled media. Stevens smiled and nodded as the room reacted, then raised his arms and said that approach is how he gets through such situations, adding that he used the same mindset for every game-winning attempt.

Stevens noted his college résumé, where he produced four game winners at Iowa, and his path to Washington as an undrafted free agent who beat out Jake Moody for a roster spot this summer. Through his rookie campaign he has made 21 of 24 field-goal attempts and is perfect on all 17 tries from inside 49 yards.

He also touched on the conditions, saying he had checked the forecast and it showed no chance of rain only to find it raining, and he addressed a postgame moment when offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. hoisted him up after the kick, saying he felt as if he were “ascending.”