In need of a top-four finish to qualify for the 2022 NCAA Championships, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks enter Wednesday at 8-under par, 15 strokes above of the cut line. Georgia is second at par, followed by No. 13 Texas at 1 over and TCU in fourth at 7 over. No. 11 Florida is now the first team out at 8 over, followed by No. 23 Arizona and Sam Houston tied for sixth place at 12 over.

“Another fantastic day for our team,” stated head coach Derek Radley. “Our girls do a fantastic job of playing for one another and always know that their teammates have their backs, which gives us a great deal of confidence on the court. We are in a favorable situation, yet we cannot relax. We must approach tomorrow’s round of golf with the same mentality and ferocity as today’s and produce another really great round.”

Individually, Briana Chacon, a junior, is in first place with a score of 10 under par, three strokes ahead of Jenny Bae of Georgia and six strokes ahead of Marina Escobar Dominguez of Florida. Chacon was Oregon’s best performance again on Tuesday with a 3-under 69, following a spectacular 7-under 65 on Monday.

Oregon is seeking its first NCAA Regional triumph in school history, while Chacon enters with a chance to become the first individual to win an NCAA Regional medal.