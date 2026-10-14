Ducks rookie Roger McQueen debuts in No. 95, channels ‘Cars’ motif

Roger McQueen made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, arriving amid persistent references to the Pixar film Cars. The center, taken 10th overall in the 2025 draft, was presented a No. 95 jersey by the club at the time of his selection — a clear nod to Lightning McQueen’s racing number.

Following his draft night selection, the McQueen family traveled by helicopter from the 55th floor of The Ritz-Carlton in Los Angeles to nearby Disneyland in Anaheim, where Roger McQueen met the character Lightning McQueen, according to the team’s account of the event.

McQueen received a call Monday that he would be elevated from the AHL to the NHL roster. Coach Joel Quenneville said McQueen improved throughout camp, pushed for a roster spot and possesses upside that could develop into a strong career.

Before Tuesday’s home game against the Calgary Flames, McQueen completed the customary rookie lap without a helmet while wearing No. 95. The arena played “Real Gone” by Sheryl Crow over the speakers — the opening track from the Cars soundtrack and a song featured in the film.

In his first NHL game, McQueen logged 11:26 of ice time, recorded one shot on goal and did not register a point. The Ducks were defeated by the Flames, 4-2, in front of a sellout crowd.

When McQueen was drafted, his father Scott said the Cars connection would intensify attention on his son but emphasized the player’s desire to be judged on his hockey, not his Disney ties, remarks the family made via the CBC. One game is complete in what the organization called the start of McQueen’s professional journey.