Due to a “non-workplace occurrence,” Escobar was sidelined

Due to what manager Buck Showalter referred to as a “non-workplace situation,” Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar was unable to play against the Brewers on Thursday. Showalter and other Mets executives would not go more, other than to indicate that additional information will be available on Friday. Showalter responded, “That’s basically all I can say legally. Escobar is not in legal danger, though; it appears that the statement was issued only to preserve patient confidentiality.

Showalter cited HIPAA restrictions as the reason why he was unable to talk further, so Escobar does appear to be dealing with some form of medical problem. The manager also mentioned that throughout the Mets’ 5-4 victory over the Brewers, he repeatedly checked in with trainers to see how Escobar was doing. But when specifically questioned about whether Escobar was hurt, Showalter remained silent. Both a club spokeswoman and Mets general manager Billy Eppler declined to comment. Throughout the game, Escobar was not seen in the Mets’ dugout.

