Dwayne Bacon, the 40th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, appeared in 207 games for the Charlotte Hornets and the Orlando Magic. During his first (and maybe final) NBA stint, he averaged 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Even though few EuroLeague teams made offers for him this summer, Dwayne Bacon is now a free agent and may return to Europe. He had the NBA in his sights.