Following his dismissal by the Los Angeles Lakers, Dwayne Bacon may have given up on his ambition of returning to the NBA. The Lakers released 27-year-old Bacon on Saturday, the organization confirmed. The American shooting guard earned a training camp agreement with Darvin Ham’s club after posting averages of 14 points and 3.1 rebounds per game with AS Monaco in his inaugural EuroLeague season last year.
Dwayne Bacon, the 40th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, appeared in 207 games for the Charlotte Hornets and the Orlando Magic. During his first (and maybe final) NBA stint, he averaged 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
Even though few EuroLeague teams made offers for him this summer, Dwayne Bacon is now a free agent and may return to Europe. He had the NBA in his sights.