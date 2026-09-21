Eagles’ Broadway tweak sparks Week 2 social-media jabs around NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles used a late two-minute drive to steal a 24-20 victory at the Tennessee Titans, then leaned into a social-media jab aimed at Nashville. Tennessee took a 20-17 lead with 1:56 remaining and needed one stop, but Jalen Hurts led a nine-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper with nine seconds left. That marked the Eagles’ latest winning passing touchdown since 2012, according to ESPN Research.

Philadelphia followed the comeback with a graphic showing an eagle on a “Broadway” street sign with a sticky note covering “way” that read “Street,” a play on the team’s Broad Street identity and Nashville’s Broadway.

Other teams posted pointed victory content after Week 2. The Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-3; Bryce Young passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, two to tight end Darren Waller, and Carolina forced five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles) while Atlanta managed 286 total yards. The Panthers shared posts reading “Feelin’ Peachy” and a graphic of a panther eating a bird’s egg with the caption “We cooked.”

The New Orleans Saints rallied to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 after trailing 17-9 entering the fourth quarter. New Orleans scored consecutive touchdowns, the final one with 1:28 left, and Lamar Jackson threw an interception on the ensuing drive. The Saints quoted a Baltimore fan’s post and posted video of Chris Olave celebrating the go-ahead score with the caption “Love those crazy Saints fans.”

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears 9-3, forcing two turnovers including a fumble by running back D’Andre Swift as he dove for a touchdown. Chicago had a field-goal attempt blocked with 6:23 remaining. The Vikings kept their postgame message simple, sharing a “W” graphic with the caption “WINdy City DUB.”

San Francisco routed Miami 35-13, erupting for three third-quarter touchdowns, two by Brock Purdy, while Christian McCaffrey added scores in the first quarter and later. Purdy finished with 287 passing yards, completed 91% of his attempts, had 30 rushing yards and a rushing score; he is the first player with 250 passing yards on 90% completion and 30 rushing yards in a game in NFL history, according to ESPN. The 49ers posted an image of a dolphin pool float referencing Miami. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 to start 2-0 for the first time since 2021.