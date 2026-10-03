Eagles’ defense at early inflection point after Monday rout

The Eagles entered the season expecting offense to be a work in progress under first-year coordinator Sean Mannion, while a star-studded defense in Year 3 under Vic Fangio was viewed as the team’s bedrock, according to the report. Instead, Philadelphia was beaten 27-7 Monday night as 38-year-old third-string quarterback Case Keenum completed 71 percent of his passes, threw two touchdowns and ran for another in his first start in 1,009 days, the report said.

Following the loss, edge rusher Jonathan Greenard said, “It just can’t happen … we know what the standard is, we know we’ve got to be better, and we will be better, so I’m not worried,” according to the report. With a string of offensive powers coming up — beginning Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox) — the defense faces an early inflection point, the report adds.

The numbers through three weeks have been concerning, according to the report. The Eagles have zero takeaways for the first time in franchise history over the opening three games and are the only team in the NFL without a turnover. Philadelphia has just three sacks, tied for the fourth-lowest total in the league, and ranks 23rd in defensive efficiency (42.16) and opposing quarterback rating (64.1), 22nd in defensive EPA (-10.30) and 25th in opponent rushing yards per game (127.3), the report said.

The report lists several reasons for the slow start, including injuries and lineup turnover. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter has worn a cast while reportedly dealing with a hairline wrist fracture; defensive back Cooper DeJean has been slowed by calf and abdomen injuries; linebacker Zack Baun was limited in practice this week with a concussion after a down game against Chicago; and Greenard was on a pitch count in his debut after missing time with a pectoral injury, the report said. A breakdown between Riq Woolen and DeJean allowed Kalif Raymond a 41-yard touchdown in the second half, the report added.

Personnel shifts have complicated communication and continuity. Linebacker Nakobe Dean and safety Reed Blankenship are now in Las Vegas and Houston, respectively. Jihaad Campbell is settling into a starting linebacker role opposite Baun, and safeties Marcus Epps and Michael Carter II have been splitting reps opposite Andrew Mukuba, who has dealt with a knee injury, according to the report. The Eagles signed former Pro Bowl defensive back Kenny Moore II to the practice squad last week and elevated him to the active roster; Fangio said Moore is “a down the line possibility, maybe” as he adjusts to playing safety, the report said.