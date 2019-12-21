The Philadelphia Eagles have announced running back Darren Sproles will retire effectively at the conclusion of the 2019 season, putting an end to his 15-year NFL career.

Following the 2019 season, @DarrenSproles will retire from professional football. pic.twitter.com/zedaRF0866 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 21, 2019

“It’s hard to put in words the emotion I will feel when I walk out of the tunnel one last time for a regular-season game at Lincoln Financial Field,” Sproles said in a statement released by the team. “One last time with my teammates and coaches, and one last time in front of the fans.”

Sproles spent six of his 15 seasons as an Eagle, arriving in Philadelphia in 2014. He was named to his first Pro Bowl that year, and was named to two more in 2015 and 2016. In his statement, Sproles shared that his favorite moment in his career was the championship parade following the Eagles’ Super Bowl upset over the New England Patriots.

“Seeing how this entire city, and it sure looked like the entire city was there, came together to rally behind this team is something that inspires you to want to go out and bring it home each and every year,” Sproles said.

He was placed on injured reserve with a quad injury after playing in just six games this season. Despite the Eagles’ mediocre 2019, Sproles believes his team can pull off a postseason rally like they did two seasons ago if they get the chance.

“I believe in this group and I know that we still have a nice run left in us this year,” he said. “We’ve done it before and we can do it again.”