Following a Saturday finish of 18th in the NCAA Pre-National Meet, Edgewood College is rated 10th in the area. In a field that included eight highly rated teams, the Eagles performed admirably. On their path to being in the top 30, Ally Verbauwhede and Rachel Ehrhart both set personal records. Just 10 points separated Edgewood College from UW-Whitewater, who took eighth place in the North Region.

St. Olaf is placed second in the North Region, after UW-La Crosse, which is ranked first. The North Region rankings are completed by UW-Oshkosh, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Whitewater, and Bethel, with Carleton, UW-Eau Claire, and Saint Benedict completing out the top five. The only other NACC institution in the regional rankings this week is Aurora University, which came in ninth in the Midwest Region.