Eagles vs. Jaguars in London: kickoff time and viewing info

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the Philadelphia Eagles against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL stages another game in London, according to the NFL.

The matchup is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, according to the league.

Television coverage for Eagles vs. Jaguars will be provided on NFL Network. The game can also be viewed through the NFL’s designated streaming hub, according to the league.

The international slate continues after this contest: the Houston Texans are slated to meet the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 18, according to the NFL.

The London staging at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is part of the NFL’s regular-season international schedule. Fans can use the broadcast and streaming options noted by the league to follow the action live from London.