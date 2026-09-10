Early MLB free agency outlook: Skubal leads thin class amid lockout uncertainty

Major League Baseball free agency faces uncertainty this winter as a lockout is expected less than a month after the market opens and owners pursue a salary-cap system, according to ESPN. Team owners could opt to wait for a new collective bargaining agreement rather than engage immediately in the free agent market, the report said.

Three top targets from Nippon Professional Baseball — Teruaki Sato, Kaima Taira and Hiromi Itoh — are expected to be locked up before the basic agreement expires Dec. 1, ESPN reported. Sources told ESPN those players are likely to be posted in early November; posted players from Japan have 45 days to sign, and early deals would prevent the trio from sitting out a potentially extended lockout while the NPB season continues.

How the wider market moves is unclear. ESPN noted that in the days before the last lockout after the 2021 season there was a flurry of large contracts, including Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to Texas for a combined $500 million; Javier Baez to Detroit for $140 million; Max Scherzer to the New York Mets for $130 million; Robbie Ray to Seattle for $115 million; and Kevin Gausman to Toronto for $110 million. Owners are now seeking a system that would fundamentally change the game and its payroll structure, and uncertainty over how existing deals would be treated under a cap could tamp down activity.

Tarik Skubal stands out as the clear headliner of the class and is expected to challenge the record for a pitching contract, currently held by Yoshinobu Yamamoto at $325 million, according to ESPN. Skubal returned from NanoScope surgery and posted a 7-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio with a 2.93 ERA, the report said. He turns 30 in November; no pitcher age 30 or older has previously received more than Stephen Strasburg’s $245 million free-agent deal, and ESPN suggested Skubal could earn significantly more in an uncapped market.

ESPN described the rest of the class as thin. The group includes one 30-homer hitter, Brandon Lowe, who turned 32 in July, the same age as Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki. Jake Bauers led the class in on-base percentage and will be 31; he had not previously played full time. The market also includes three closers, and Raisel Iglesias will be 37, the report added.