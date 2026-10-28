Early-season breakout and rebound players after one month of 2026-27 NHL

The 2026-27 NHL season has reached the one-month mark, with every team having played at least 10 games. That early sample has revealed a number of players who have either taken a step forward in their development or rebounded after down seasons, and those players are lifting their teams in the standings.

The list divides into two categories: players who have raised their ceiling through elevated play and players who have returned to form after struggles. Evaluation is not limited to raw production; it emphasizes controlling play, increasing impact, earning higher deployment and sustaining contributions. Production matters, but sustained impact — rather than a temporary spike in shooting percentage — is viewed as a more reliable indicator for the rest of the season.

Auston Matthews, captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, has shown a noticeable rebound after two seasons of diminished production and impact. Matthews has nine goals through 14 games and is on pace for 54 goals and 120 points. His skating has looked improved; according to NHL Edge, Matthews’ 20-22 mph bursts jumped from the 52nd to the 68th percentile and his 18-20 mph bursts climbed from the 72nd to the 93rd percentile. He has been more active off the puck, particularly on the forecheck, helping his line force turnovers and extend offensive zone time. Improved health, a top-five power play and an elevated shooting percentage have coincided with his renewed impact.

Elias Pettersson has also shown signs of resurgence for the Vancouver Canucks. After a period of off-ice noise and declining on-ice results, Pettersson is skating with more authority under a new coaching staff and is on a point-per-game pace. He has matched last season’s power-play goal total, is drawing penalties at an elite rate, and is driving play through zone entries, shot assists and stronger defensive engagement. Pettersson ranks among the top five in blocked shots for NHL forwards and appears more involved than in recent seasons. If 2026 first-round pick Caleb Malhotra develops into a top-line center, Pettersson could be deployed in a second-line role while remaining a power-play threat.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark earned recognition early before an injury interrupted his run. According to Moneypuck, Ullmark was 8.4 goals above expected, ranking second in the NHL behind Jake Oettinger. Without Jake Sanderson for the first part of the season, Ullmark backstopped the Ottawa Senators and was a key reason for their early goaltending performance.