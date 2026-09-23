Early-season NFL trends: what seems real and what might fade

Two weeks into the 2026 NFL season, narratives are beginning to take hold, but many early storylines will change. GetMoreSports asked reporters who cover each club to highlight one trend through two games and assess whether it is likely to persist, noting that a 2-0 start does not guarantee a playoff berth and an 0-2 start is not a death sentence.

In Buffalo, edge rusher Greg Rousseau has produced 4.0 sacks and nine pressures through two games, a start matched since 2018 only by Aidan Hutchinson (2024), T.J. Watt (2023) and Chandler Jones (2021). ESPN data cited by Bills reporter Nick Suss indicates Rousseau’s takedowns are not largely fluke plays — only one of his sacks ranks among the 20 quickest from snap to tackle — and Suss calls the early run real.

Miami’s defense has allowed scores on 10 of 17 opponent possessions and has not recorded a first-half defensive stop through its first two games; the 49ers scored touchdowns on their first five possessions in Week 2. Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques labels that trend real and says the club’s lack of a reliable pass rush and a young secondary have been factors. In New England, rookie Drake Maye has four interceptions on throws of 15-plus yards, matching his total for all of 2025 and marking the second-highest such total through two games since ESPN began tracking in 2006. Patriots reporter Mike Reiss calls that a mirage and cites tougher defenses faced and missing top receiver A.J. Brown as context.

The New York Jets sit first in the league in yards allowed (197 per game) through two weeks, but beat writer Rich Cimini recommends caution, calling that mark a mirage given the lack of top-tier offenses faced so far; New York held a Green Bay team, which was missing running back Josh Jacobs and used a patchwork offensive line, to 199 yards in Week 2. In Baltimore, Jamison Hensley reports that Lamar Jackson leads the NFL with 10.0 yards per passing attempt and has completed four throws of 40 or more yards — twice to Zay Flowers, plus Chris Moore and Devontez Walker — a mark Hensley connects to new coordinator Declan Doyle’s emphasis on explosiveness.

Cincinnati’s early note is that its defense is generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks, a priority the team sought this offseason as it aimed to make the defensive line a true strength, according to the Bengals’ report. Across the league, the early tendencies highlighted by team reporters will be tested as schedules stiffen and more context accumulates.