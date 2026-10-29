Early-season overreactions: what the Heat and Thunder tell us so far

The opening week of the 2026-27 NBA season has produced a flurry of hot takes: proclamations that “the sky is falling” in Oklahoma City, New York and Miami, calls to end San Antonio’s three-guard experiment, and declarations that Charlotte is already better without LaMelo Ball. Those early narratives are the inevitable product of a small sample, and analysts are split on which will stick.

On Miami, Zach Kram argues it is not an overreaction to say the Heat could finish with their worst record since 2008. Kram notes that 2007-08 was the last time Miami won fewer than 37 games, a season that ended 15-67 while the franchise pursued Derrick Rose. The current Heat have endured poor shooting luck — the seventh-worst on offense and second-worst on defense, according to GeniusIQ tracking — and opponents have been unusually efficient, making 53% of midrange attempts and 40% of 3s, per Cleaning the Glass.

That said, Ben Golliver calls the doomsday narrative an overreaction. Golliver points out roster context: Miami lost Norman Powell in free agency and added Klay Thompson, now 36, while the team still needs a proven ballhandler and more shooting. He adds that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been productive in Miami’s three losses, averaging 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists after missing most of last season with injuries. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index projects the Heat to finish with 38 wins, down from a 46-win preseason projection.

On Oklahoma City, Kram contends the Thunder’s title hopes have been damaged by the long-term losses of Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace. He describes the Thunder’s recent formula as pairing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP-caliber offense with the league’s best defense; losing Williams, Wallace and Luguentz Dort (via a summer trade) undermines that defensive identity. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein remain an imposing interior duo, and Alex Caruso is noted as sidelined with an ankle sprain.

These competing takes illustrate the difficulty of rendering definitive judgments this early. As both Kram and Golliver emphasize, there is time for rotations, roles and shooting luck to change, and upcoming stretches — including Miami’s road trip out West — will provide clearer evidence on which early narratives belong and which should be dismissed.