Early-season QB injuries up slightly but totals near historical norms

Baker Mayfield dislocated his thumb while trying to get the ball out on fourth down against the Vikings and is expected to miss about three weeks, a blow for the winless Buccaneers who will turn to Jalon Daniels in the meantime. Mayfield took six sacks and was knocked down on four other dropbacks before the injury.

Monday’s slate also featured multiple quarterback issues. The Bears started Case Keenum after Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury, and Tyson Bagent spent most of the week in concussion protocol but did not miss game action. The Eagles briefly removed Jalen Hurts for a concussion check; Andy Dalton, who filled in, threw an interception in the end zone during Hurts’ absence.

Other early-season absences included Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., both unavailable for their teams in Week 1, forcing the Falcons to start Cooper Rush. Sam Darnold suffered a glute injury before the end of Seattle’s opening possession but has since returned after missing a couple of weeks. Kyler Murray left his Week 1 game with a concussion and is also back. Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Caleb Williams avoided long-term issues, while Jaxson Dart underwent knee surgery that ended his season and is currently the only starting quarterback lost for the year.

Through three weeks, seven quarterbacks have been forced out of games by injuries, according to the research. Depending on how starters are defined, Mayfield was counted between the sixth and ninth starting quarterback to go down this season.

The analysis also found that 41 quarterbacks have thrown at least five passes through three weeks, up from 40 a year ago and tied with 2024. That figure is close to the post-2002 average of just over 39 quarterbacks through three weeks; a four-year stretch from 2020-23 produced fewer quarterbacks than normal, including 35 passers in 2022, according to the research.