Early takeaways from Rays, Brewers after two World Series games

After two chaotic games in Milwaukee, the World Series shifts to Tropicana Field for Game 3 on Monday night. The Brewers have taken both games in Milwaukee, and the focus turns to whether the Rays can regain form at a ballpark where they are tied with Milwaukee for the best home record in the majors.

Aaron Ashby has drawn high praise from MLB analysts. According to Bradford Doolittle, Ashby has topped a Mr. October leaderboard for weeks and has been “as close to perfect as you can get,” locking down tight leads in both Milwaukee victories. David Schoenfield also singled out Ashby and suggested his dominant postseason raises the idea of an overall playoffs MVP award.

Schoenfield also highlighted the contributions of catcher William Contreras, noting his defensive work — two runners caught stealing and a 2-for-2 mark on automatic ball-strike challenges in Game 1 — and his offense, going 4-for-8 with two RBIs, a walk and no strikeouts. Schoenfield pointed out that only three relief pitchers have won World Series MVPs (Mariano Rivera in 1999, Rollie Fingers in 1974 and Larry Sherry in 1959), saying that gives a position player like Contreras a strong chance if Milwaukee closes the series.

On the Rays’ side, Jorge Castillo said Tampa Bay arrived in the Fall Classic with strong starting pitching, clean baseball and constant pressure on opponents, but has fallen short in those areas so far. Castillo noted the Rays have run into outs on the bases, made atypical defensive mistakes and saw even Drew Rasmussen struggle in Game 2. Center fielder Jonny DeLuca said after the second loss that “the game’s speeding up” on them.

Jeff Passan emphasized that the Rays’ aggressive approach has veered into recklessness at times. Passan cited several examples: Brady Williams’ decision to send Liam Hicks in Game 2, which drew criticism after Jackson Chourio threw Hicks out at the plate; Victor Mesa Jr. getting thrown out trying to steal third to end an inning in Game 1; a strike-’em-out-throw-’em-out double play; Jonathan Aranda misplaying a grounder at first; and Chandler Simpson dropping a routine fly ball that was ruled a hit. Passan warned the Rays need to return to the cleaner play that carried them through 162 games and the playoffs.

Looking to Game 3, Jorge Castillo predicted a pitchers’ duel for about five innings between Robert Gasser and Freddy Peralta. Castillo noted that Gasser has allowed one run in two postseason starts, working four innings against San Diego in the NLDS and five scoreless innings against Los Angeles in the NLCS. Castillo also pointed out Tampa Bay struggled against left-handed starters during the regular season, posting a .678 OPS against lefties, tied for 25th in the majors, though the Rays had success against Max Fried and Parker Messick in the first two rounds.