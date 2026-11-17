Projected contracts for the top 50 free agents were used to identify which players could provide the best return on investment this offseason. The analysis applied rules that require each trio of recommendations to include one player projected to land more than $50 million, one projected for a one-year deal and at least one pitcher and one position player.

Seiya Suzuki, a 32-year-old right fielder, is projected to sign a four-year, $90 million deal (22.5 million average annual value). The projections note Suzuki has been one of the most consistent outfielders over the past four seasons, ranking fifth among regular outfielders in wRC+ and 12th in WAR in that span, and that his defense, which had been league average to slightly below, improved to plus in 2026.

The analysis describes Suzuki as a higher-floor hitter with durability and several routes to create value, and it anticipates he is very likely to produce at a roughly 2.5- to 3.5-win level for the next two to three years. That profile reduces risk on the earlier years of a contract, with the principal concern confined to the final year or two.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., a 28-year-old second baseman, is projected to sign a two-year, $46 million deal (23 million AAV). Among regular infielders, he ranked 11th in WAR (11.8, averaging just under 4.0 per season) over the past three seasons, and the projections note the Yankees did not extend him a qualifying offer.

The case for a short-term deal for Chisholm rests on recent declines and variance in underlying metrics: his batting average trended from .256 to .242 to .231, his strikeout rate rose about five percentage points, and his 2026 expected wOBA fell to career lows while his actual wOBA outperformed expected. The analysis also notes his 2026 WAR (3.5) was supported by defensive metrics that some believe overstate his value.