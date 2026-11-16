Week 10 concludes with the Los Angeles Chargers facing the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN), but analysts are already targeting early Week 11 lines. Pamela Maldonado and Matt Bowen identified two plays they like ahead of potential odds shifts later in the week. Note: odds cited are from DraftKings and are subject to change.

Maldonado is backing the Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos UNDER 40.5. Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza will make his second career start and his first on the road in Sunday afternoon’s late window. In Mendoza’s first start the Raiders managed just 163 total yards, allowed six sacks and averaged 2.8 yards per play, and Maldonado said those factors make it difficult to see Las Vegas producing much offense against Denver’s pass rush. She added that Denver should control the game while its offense remains far from explosive.

Maldonado’s recent recommendation last week was the Texans-Browns UNDER 39.5; that game finished Browns 27, Texans 24, according to the source.

Bowen is taking the San Francisco 49ers at -3 versus the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Mexico City Game. Both teams enter the matchup coming off convincing wins, but the 49ers are favored in a meeting of NFC contenders. Bowen noted Minnesota’s trade for Kirk Cousins as an effort to pair the quarterback with an elite defense, creating a profile of a potential playoff team, but he pointed to coach Kyle Shanahan’s built-in blitz answers and Brock Purdy’s production versus the blitz.

Bowen highlighted that Purdy is averaging 11.2 yards per attempt when facing the blitz and has thrown 12 touchdowns in those situations this season, and he expects the 49ers to cover in Mexico City. For the latest lines, check DraftKings and consult current Super Bowl odds and major NFL awards futures as they are updated.