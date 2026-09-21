Early Week 3 lines: Lions, Packers and Patriots draws analysts’ attention

With most of Week 2 complete, three Week 3 matchups attracted immediate attention once the opening odds were released. Odds listed in these reactions were provided by DraftKings and are subject to change. Analysts Matt Bowen, Pamela Maldonado and Eric Moody outlined the spots they like before lines move later in the week.

Bowen targeted the Detroit Lions as 6.5-point favorites over the New York Jets. He expects Detroit to make defensive adjustments after the extra preparation time following a Thursday-night appearance and believes the Lions can devise a plan to limit Geno Smith. Bowen also noted Detroit’s offense has averaged 31 points per game through the first two weeks and said he is willing to back Dan Campbell’s club at the spread.

Moody highlighted the Green Bay Packers as 7-point favorites at home against the Atlanta Falcons. He acknowledged Green Bay’s offensive line issues but pointed out the Packers still rank ninth in passing yards per game. Moody contrasted that with Atlanta’s early offensive numbers — 29th in total yards and 31st in scoring — and cited Green Bay’s 9-3 record against the spread in its past 12 home games as the basis for expecting the Packers to cover.

Maldonado recommended the under on the New England Patriots–Jacksonville Jaguars total, listed at 44.5. She said the Patriots are at their best when they run, protect Drake Maye and allow the defense to control the game. Maldonado noted that while the Jaguars can strike for big plays, Trevor Lawrence followed a strong opener with a quieter performance in Denver and that neither offense has been consistently reliable early in the season.

Each analyst offered these takes ahead of potential line movement; their remarks reflect the opening-market views rather than final recommendations, and bettors should note odds can change as the week progresses.