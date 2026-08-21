Edwards’ Philippine-exclusive shoes draw on bayanihan, designer says

Anthony Edwards’ recent visit to the Philippines coincided with the release of a two-shoe pack created for the country, drawing intense local interest. The Anthony Edwards 2 — Magpakitang Gilas — was produced exclusively for the Philippine market and pairs with the Believe That. 1 Tibay Ng Lahi, completing a cohesive two-shoe set, according to ESPN.

Melvin Rodas, the Filipino designer responsible for both shoes, said he deliberately treated the pair as a single project rather than two separate Philippine colorways. Rodas told ESPN he wanted more than just a literal application of national colors; his goal was to build a unified story that connected the shoes, not simply to reference the flag.

Rodas said he drew inspiration from the way Filipinos experience basketball, which he described as deeply communal. ESPN reported that basketball in the Philippines is played on barangay courts, watched in homes and widely discussed, and that for Filipinos abroad the game can recreate a sense of home. That communal spirit guided the design approach.

The designer landed on bayanihan — a Filipino value emphasizing communal unity, cooperation and helpfulness — as the core theme, according to ESPN. To make that idea visible, Rodas cited the banig, a traditional woven mat, as a physical symbol. He noted that while individual strands of the mat are fragile, woven together they become strong enough to form a mat, a wall or part of a dwelling, reflecting the bayanihan concept.

Rodas told ESPN he wanted the shoes to resonate not only with buyers in the Philippines but also with Filipinos who might see them overseas and instantly recognize something familiar. He said the pack was meant to carry a solid narrative that would remind viewers of why Filipinos compete and underscore a sense of global capability, according to ESPN.