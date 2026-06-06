Elmo’s neutral Finals post angers Knicks fans, Spurs embrace the gesture

New York Knicks fans reacted sharply after the Sesame Street character Elmo posted a short, neutral message ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. “Elmo hopes both teams have fun!” drew replies urging the character to pick a side and reminding followers that the Knicks are chasing their first NBA title since 1973.

Sesame Street’s connection to New York was noted in the replies. Manhattan inspired the show’s brownstone-lined block, and in 2019 a stretch of West 63rd Street was officially renamed Sesame Street for the program’s 50th anniversary. The New York City Department of Transportation replied to Elmo’s post with a photo from that street-renaming ceremony.

Elmo followed up the initial message with a clarification that leaned on a pun: “KNICKS that last message! Elmo didn’t mean to SPUR you on!” Replies again filled with Knicks fans asking Elmo to stop with the puns and publicly support New York.

The San Antonio Spurs publicly embraced Elmo’s sportsmanship. Before Game 2, the Spurs posted a photo of an Elmo plush toy wearing a Spurs shirt. San Antonio previously hosted a Sesame Street-themed game earlier this season.

The exchange highlighted the intensity of local fandom during a title series. Game 2 tips at Frost Bank Center at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the series comes to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Sunday, where the Knicks will make their home debut in the Finals.