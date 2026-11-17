Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season produced several standout offensive performances from players with known African ties, the weekly recap reported. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson were the most prominent contributors, joined by notable showings from Chuba Hubbard and others.

Emmett Johnson was named Africa Player of the Week after a breakout first NFL start for the Chiefs in a 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, according to the recap. The 23-year-old, born to parents who moved from Liberia and raised in Minneapolis, finished with 171 total yards — 101 rushing on 22 carries and 70 receiving on six catches — and scored two receiving touchdowns. Johnson reached the end zone in both the first and fourth quarters, marking his third straight game with at least one touchdown.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba supplied the Africa Moment of the Week with eight catches for 171 yards in Seattle’s 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the recap noted. His highlight came on a third-quarter, 71-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Drew Lock, during which Smith-Njigba evaded a diving tackle attempt by Quay Walker and ran around Eric Stokes to extend a razor-thin lead for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Chuba Hubbard, who has Nigerian ties, recorded two rushing touchdowns and totaled 172 yards (92 rushing, 80 receiving) for the Carolina Panthers in a 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, the report added. Alvin Kamara, who has family ties to Liberia, scored two touchdowns for the Saints in the same game.

The recap also highlighted several defensive and special plays from players with African connections: Nigerian-American Adetomiwa Adebawore scored a touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts’ 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins; Odafe Oweh registered his fifth sack in the Washington Commanders’ 24-21 victory over the New York Giants; Foyesade Oluokun made 10 tackles in Jacksonville’s 40-23 win over Tennessee; and Malik Mustapha and Davison Igbinosun each recorded interceptions in their teams’ wins, among other mentions.