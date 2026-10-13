England deliver the display Sarina Wiegman sought in 5-0 win over Greece

LEICESTER — England beat Greece 5-0 in Leicester in a dominant performance Sarina Wiegman had called for, continuing the fine-tuning of a new-look system while asserting clear control over inferior opposition.

The match featured a three-at-the-back formation with two central midfielders, wing-backs and two No. 10s operating behind Alessia Russo. Lexi Potter made her senior debut and Freya Godfrey won her first cap off the bench, while Maya Le Tissier deputised for the injured Lucy Bronze. Lauren James delivered what the report described as a masterclass; Georgia Stanway, Russo, Le Tissier and Lauren Hemp were also singled out as outstanding.

The goals came early and frequently. After three minutes Stanway won possession and James fed Russo for the opener. James doubled the lead in the 16th minute. By around the half-hour mark England had four, with Stanway finishing on the half-hour and James grabbing her second from a brilliant Hemp cross. Potter thought she had a debut goal on the stroke of half-time but it was ruled out for a Stanway foul in the build-up.

Wiegman replaced James with Beth Mead at the interval and England introduced Mead, Niamh Charles, Grace Fisk, Godfrey and Jess Park in the second half. The accuracy dipped after the break and England had further goals ruled out, including one disallowed for offside that would have been a fifth. Several second-half chances also went begging.

Russo completed her brace around the 75th minute after rounding the goalkeeper, and her movement proved a constant problem for Greece. There were moments of defensive nerviness and some wayward final balls, but energy and verve returned to the side and the result was described as a step forward. The report noted that the size of this and other victories across Europe raised questions about whether the qualification process is fit for purpose.