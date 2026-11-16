England ends Spain’s 43-match unbeaten run with 3-2 Nations League win

England beat Spain 3-2 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, ending Spain’s 43-match unbeaten run and securing top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A3. The result means both teams qualify for March’s quarterfinals, with England seeded and set to play the second leg at home.

According to James Olley, England rushed into a 3-0 lead as Harry Kane converted a first-half penalty before Ezri Konsa and Ben White scored early in the second half. The game turned on 63 minutes after Jarell Quansah was caught in possession and Lamine Yamal broke through on goal; Elliot Anderson put his hand on Yamal’s shoulder, French referee Clément Turpin awarded a penalty and sent Anderson off. Mikel Oyarzabal converted from the spot.

Spain mounted a rally after the red card. Yamal set up substitute Nico Williams for a 75th-minute goal and pressed for an equalizer, forcing a tense finale. England goalkeeper James Trafford made a stoppage-time double save from Yamal and Aymeric Laporte as the Three Lions held on for the victory, Olley wrote.

Olley noted the result provided an answer to a long-standing England problem against elite opposition. He recalled England’s losing positions against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semifinal, Italy in the Euro 2020 final and Argentina in this year’s World Cup semifinal, and said England had often regressed into a defensive posture late in big games. For 63 minutes in Madrid, Olley wrote, England were “absolutely magnificent” — dominant on the ball, aggressive in the press and effective in finishing their chances. Olley also pointed to a 7-0 win over Croatia as further evidence of the team’s potential.

From Spain’s perspective, Olley observed this was their first competitive defeat since March 2023 but said coach Luis de la Fuente need not panic. Spain remain reigning world and European champions and had dominated the World Cup knockout stage, beating France and Argentina. Olley added that Spain had won five Nations League matches in a row prior to this fixture, but that their midfield — including Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino — struggled as England enjoyed 67% possession in the first 10 minutes.