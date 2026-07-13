England vs. Argentina: key Argentine players to watch beyond Messi

Lionel Messi remains the primary threat for Argentina, having scored eight goals at the tournament and producing decisive moments at 39 years old, according to ESPN. Messi supplied both a goal and an assist in the round-of-16 win over Egypt, a match Argentina trailed 2-0 until the 79th minute before prevailing 3-2.

ESPN warns England to be wary of Julián Álvarez, the Atlético Madrid striker who netted his first World Cup goal against Switzerland. Álvarez’s long-range strike in extra time put Argentina 2-1 up in the quarterfinal before Lautaro Martínez’s goal sealed a 3-1 victory. Álvarez has one goal in the tournament and is described as a ruthless finisher, with many England players having faced him at Atlético and earlier at Manchester City, according to ESPN.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martínez also merits attention, ESPN notes. Martínez scored against Switzerland — his second goal of the competition after a group-stage score against Jordan — and finished last season as Inter’s top scorer with 17 Serie A goals during the club’s title run. He came off the bench in the quarterfinal, and ESPN says he can be dangerous as a substitute.

Midfielder Enzo Fernández is a familiar figure to Premier League players, having moved to Chelsea from Benfica for what was then a British record transfer following his performances at the 2022 World Cup, according to ESPN. Fernández scored the injury-time header that completed the 3-2 comeback against Egypt in the round of 16 and netted 10 goals for Chelsea last season. He has shared Premier League matchups with England players such as Reece James.

Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the quarterfinal win over Switzerland with a header from a Messi corner in the 10th minute, ESPN reports. The Liverpool midfielder broke through at Brighton & Hove Albion and earned his move to the Reds; his passing and vision are highlighted as standout attributes.

ESPN also lists Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero among players to watch, noting he may not be the first name associated with goals but is an important defensive presence for Argentina.