MIAMI, Fla. — Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher has never settled on a single meaning for “Wonderwall,” once calling it a love letter and later an imaginary friend. As England have defended narrow leads in knockout matches, that song has become a fitting soundtrack for a team relying on a recurring, defensive resilience.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has repeatedly used the 6-foot-7 Dan Burn as a late defensive option, bringing him on to the left side to snuff out high balls aimed into the box. In the closing seconds of extra time against Norway, the Newcastle defender rose highest to head a cross out of play, colliding with Leo Østigard before punching the air in relief.

England have produced two stoppage-time rescues at this World Cup, completing comeback wins against Mexico and Norway. They were also saved by Harry Kane’s brace to avoid elimination against Congo DR in the Round of 32, and Jude Bellingham scored twice in Miami to secure the quarterfinal win — a performance Tuchel called into question after the match.

Tuchel’s pre-tournament plan emphasized a “brotherhood,” a 26-man group not chosen solely for individual talent but for cohesion across a seven-week, three-country event. The coach has said he wanted a squad of “specialists” so he can react to different game states, and he credited the continuity from the Gareth Southgate era, including retaining 36-year-old Jordan Henderson for his personality.

Burn reflected on his role, saying he knew he was selected for a specific purpose and that opportunities to influence games would come. Tuchel admitted he did not foresee some of the chaotic scenarios England have navigated, smiling as he described unexpected adjustments late in matches. The team’s ability to salvage results has underscored Tuchel’s selection rationale and the resilience that has kept England alive.