Erica Donald offers humorous take as Aaron Donald returns to Rams

As reports circulated this offseason that Aaron Donald might unretire and rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, his wife, Erica, became a focal point of fan conversation. The speculation intensified after the Rams acquired defensive end Myles Garrett on June 1.

ESPN’s Pat McAfee said on his show he had reached out to Donald the day after the trade, and reports followed that Donald was considering a return. Erica responded on X that same day, writing, “Y’all are hilarious,” and fans replied in waves, playfully urging her to allow Donald to come back.

She continued to post cryptic comments on X, including one on Aug. 5 that read, “Yall gotta start getting this stuff right.” That message arrived a day after Donald worked out at the Rams’ facility, which added to the speculation surrounding his status.

Nearly three months later, the Rams announced Donald will return on a one-year, $20 million contract that could reach $30 million to join Garrett. Erica reacted to the signing on X, writing, “I let him out the house y’all,” accompanied by laughing, blue heart and heart hands emojis. Fans again weighed in, with one writing that the couple is “getting statues outside of SoFi,” while opposing fans mocked the decision. Former teammate Jalen Ramsey called Erica “the real MVP.”

According to People magazine, the couple met while Erica worked with the Rams. They are married and have two children, and the team now heads into the next chapter of Donald’s NFL career with Erica’s public blessing.