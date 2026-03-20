Ernesto Valverde to leave Athletic Club at end of season

Athletic Club coach Ernesto Valverde has confirmed he will step down at the end of the current season, bringing his latest spell in charge of the Basque side to a close. The announcement came on Friday, with Valverde stating his intention to leave once the campaign concludes.

Valverde’s departure will mark the end of another significant chapter in his long association with Athletic Club. The coach has had multiple stints with the team over the course of his career, becoming closely identified with the club’s modern era. While specific details of his decision were not disclosed in the initial announcement, the timing gives both the coach and the institution a clear horizon for planning the future.

By confirming his exit before the end of the season, Valverde allows Athletic Club to begin the process of identifying his successor while he remains focused on the remaining fixtures. Such an approach is often intended to reduce speculation around the coach’s future and to provide clarity for players, staff, and supporters as the season reaches its decisive stages.

Valverde is widely regarded as a figure who understands Athletic Club’s particular identity, including its historic emphasis on local talent and continuity. His coaching style and familiarity with the club’s structure have been considered key elements of his tenure. The decision to leave, therefore, represents a notable transition for a team that places strong value on stability and long-term connection.

Athletic Club has not yet announced who will take over after Valverde’s departure or outlined the precise timetable for naming a new coach. The club is expected to evaluate its options in the coming weeks and months as it prepares for the next season. Until then, Valverde remains in charge and will look to finish the season on solid footing, with the players and staff working under the knowledge that a change in leadership is on the horizon.

Further information about the club’s plans and Valverde’s next steps has not been made public. For now, the focus remains on the conclusion of the current campaign and the transition that will follow when Valverde’s time on the Athletic Club bench comes to an end.