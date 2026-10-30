ESPN All-October Team: Top performers of the 2026 postseason

After a wild month of playoff action, ESPN’s MLB panel of experts named an All-October team to honor the top performers from every stage of the postseason. William Contreras took home World Series MVP hardware for his performance during the Milwaukee Brewers’ five-game triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays, according to ESPN, but the panel’s roster highlights stars from wild-card rounds through the Fall Classic.

Catcher William Contreras headlined the position players. The 28-year-old posted a 1.037 OPS, changed games with his offense and defense and drew attention for successful challenges that overturned ball/strike calls, according to ESPN. Patrick Bailey of the Guardians received an honorable mention. At first base, Ty France of the San Diego Padres made the list after a postseason that included a blast that struck the American Family Field roof in the ninth inning of the NLDS opener and three multihit games in six postseason starts; ESPN noted that the player who won votes at both first base and designated hitter appears at DH on the roster. Honorable mentions included Jake Bauers, Jonathan Aranda and Nathaniel Lowe.

Second baseman Brice Turang of the Brewers made the team after an .817 OPS during the postseason and a signature opposite-field, left-on-left home run off Tarik Skubal in the NLCS; in the World Series he totaled six hits, three doubles and two RBIs, according to ESPN. At third base, José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians earned recognition for the moment that decided the ALDS when he lofted a ball just inches off the ground into the right-field bleachers to win the series and help Cleveland rally from an 0-2 deficit. Manny Machado, Junior Caminero and David Hamilton were noted as honorable mentions.

Shortstop Cooper Pratt of the Brewers was a breakout figure. Pratt, who played his last game for Triple-A Nashville on June 14, hit .354 over the postseason and .421 in the World Series, driving in seven runs and delivering a Game 4 home run that briefly seemed to cap Milwaukee’s run before a 12th-inning Rays rally forced Game 5, ESPN’s panel said. Xander Bogaerts was an honorable mention at the position.

The outfield trio featured Jackson Chourio (Brewers), Chandler Simpson (Rays) and Chase DeLauter (Guardians). Chourio, three years into his big-league career, produced what ESPN called the biggest hit of the 2026 postseason: a two-out, two-run, walk-off single in Game 2 of the NLDS off Mason Miller that ended the game and swung the series. The All-October roster also ties into ESPN’s other monthly awards for player, pitcher and breakout stars of October.