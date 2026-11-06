ESPN debate: Are Arsenal’s tactics clever or overly cynical?

Mikel Arteta reshaped Arsenal after arriving in December 2019, having previously served only as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and guided a club that was once broken to the top of the Premier League. According to ESPN, Arsenal rose from eighth in his first season to three straight second-place finishes and then claimed a first league title in over two decades in 2025-26.

The Gunners have since drawn criticism for their methods. ESPN notes complaints that Arsenal leaned heavily on set pieces last season and have been accused of growing more cynical in 2026-27, with questions raised about time-wasting, exaggerating fouls and gamesmanship. Their 1-0 win at Liverpool was the club’s first victory at Anfield in 14 years but included a missed VAR review for an apparent pull by Jurriën Timber on Alexander Isak and several lengthy stoppages at throw-ins, fouls and free kicks, ESPN reports.

James Olley of ESPN highlighted Arsenal’s evolution and pointed to a February 2024 Champions League first-leg loss to Porto as a turning point, when the ball was in play for 50 minutes, there were 36 fouls and Arsenal registered no shots on target. Arteta told players to learn the “ways to do it,” showing clips and training scenarios to add street-smarts, according to ESPN. Arsenal recovered to win the return leg, and by September 2023 Manchester City were publicly complaining about Arsenal’s use of the so-called “dark arts.” City defender John Stones said after a 2-2 draw at the Etihad, “You can call it clever, or dirty.”

ESPN’s Sam Tighe reminded that bending rules and time-wasting have long been part of the game and said Arsenal are not unique in using such tactics. Former Premier League defender Nedum Onuoha told ESPN he does not see Arsenal as too cynical, saying the side is focused on winning, retains attacking potential and has added physicality and collective discipline rather than playing anti-football.