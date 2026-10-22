ESPN: Glazers bear most blame as United slide deepens

Manchester United are in crisis, enduring their worst start to a season in 40 years and a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como that ESPN says was the club’s heaviest in the competition since 1994.

ESPN assessed where responsibility lies and concluded the club’s prolonged decline is rooted in multiple areas: the owners, senior executives, the manager and the players, with no one at Old Trafford escaping scrutiny.

The Glazer family drew the largest share of criticism. United have been owned by the Glazers since a controversial leveraged buyout in 2005 that bought the club for £790 million while borrowing £600 million and using the club as security, a move ESPN says plunged United into immediate debt. Over 21 years of Glazer ownership, more than £1 billion has left the club in debt repayments, interest, refinancing costs and dividends, and ESPN reports an average of £50 million a year has gone out on non-football costs. ESPN assigns the Glazers 50% of the blame, saying years of under-investment, a decaying Old Trafford and poor executive and managerial appointments helped set the club on its current course.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who bought a 27.7% stake and control of football operations in February 2024, was given 20% of the blame by ESPN. Ratcliffe’s early moves included hiring Manchester City COO Omar Berrada as CEO and recruiting director Dan Ashworth, although Ashworth was dismissed in under six months. ESPN noted Ratcliffe oversaw managerial interviews in May 2024 before extending Erik ten Hag’s contract — ten Hag was later sacked in October 2024 — and implemented cost-cutting measures that led to more than 500 layoffs. Ratcliffe warned the club risked bankruptcy without action and curtailed the recruitment budget; ESPN reports United’s summer spending was less than half that of Chelsea and Tottenham and about a third of Manchester City’s £450 million.

According to ESPN, morale has fallen amid financial restrictions, ticket price rises and controversial public statements, leaving United carrying problems that span ownership, executive leadership and the playing side and raising questions about how the club recovers from its current downturn.