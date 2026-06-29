ESPN midyear MMA honors: Gaethje unanimous men’s pick, Freedom 250 fight tops

Mixed martial arts produced several high-profile moments in the first half of 2026, including the return of Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano to headline Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions debut, which drew nearly 17 million viewers, according to Netflix. The UFC staged a historic event at the White House for an invitation-only audience and reached another 17 million viewers, and that card ended with a massive title-bout upset.

An ESPN panel voted on superlatives for the first six months of 2026. The panel selected UFC 327 as the best event, receiving 50% of the vote, with UFC Freedom 250 and UFC 324 also drawing support. ESPN cited the April Miami card’s depth: Carlos Ulberg’s comeback knockout of Jiří Procházka for the light heavyweight title, Josh Hokit outslugging Curtis Blaydes, Cub Swanson’s knockout in his 22-year-career finale, Aaron Pico’s win over Patricio Pitbull and Tatiana Suarez’s submission of Loopy Godínez.

Justin Gaethje was the unanimous choice as best men’s fighter, receiving 100% of the vote, according to ESPN. The panel pointed to Gaethje’s upset title victory over previously unbeaten Ilia Topuria in the main event at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House lawn. Gaethje seized control early, weathered trouble, then rallied to blood Topuria and leave him unable to continue after Round 4. The title win followed a dominant January victory over Paddy Pimblett that earned Gaethje the shot.

Alexa Grasso was voted best women’s fighter with 50% of the vote, according to ESPN, with Joselyne Edwards and Ronda Rousey also receiving support. Grasso had gone 0-2-1 following her 2023 title win, but on March 28 she produced a memorable finish of Maycee Barber, who entered the bout on a seven-fight win streak. ESPN noted a quiet first half for women’s MMA, with no UFC title fights and few women competing more than once.

The panel also named the top fight: Gaethje’s TKO of Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 was the choice, collecting 75% of the vote, while Blaydes vs. Hokit earned other support, according to ESPN.