ESPN: Running back trades could dominate 2026 deadline; Taylor tops the list

Week 9 marks the official midpoint of the NFL season and arrives one week before the trade deadline next Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, according to ESPN. The network’s weekly Leaguewide column will run a set of seven uncertain topics to monitor heading into the deadline, with the leading theme this week centered on running back movement.

ESPN highlights Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as the splashiest name in early 2026 trade chatter. Taylor’s recent production includes a 41.2% rushing success rate and a 4.7 yards-per-carry average over the past two seasons, figures the column contends could make him a transformative addition for a suitor.

The piece draws comparisons to Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, noting their rushing success rates (35.4% and 37.8%, respectively) and yards per carry (4.2 and 4.3) in the two seasons before each joined new teams. Those samples are used to frame the potential impact of a Taylor trade, per ESPN.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter are cited as reporting that the Colts’ asking price aligns with the Christian McCaffrey package from 2023 — reportedly a second-round pick, a third-round pick and additional assets. ESPN warns that a trade of that scale to a team such as the Vikings, Giants, Broncos, Bengals, Packers or Seahawks could freeze the broader running back market.

The column also examines secondary trade candidates. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn publicly shut down speculation about Breece Hall after a recent loss, saying, “We’re in the business of keeping good players, and he’s one of our better players. So, Breece will still be here.” ESPN notes general manager considerations could differ if a large offer arrives.

Other items flagged by ESPN include the Chargers’ Justin Herbert as a potential trade target for multiple clubs and a belief that a 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team could still claim the NFC South. ESPN also points to Denver giving increased backfield snaps to fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman and the Broncos’ continued need for a more dangerous running game.