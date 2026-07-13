ESPN survey names Josh Allen top NFL quarterback for 2026

ESPN surveyed more than 70 NFL executives, coaches and scouts to produce its seventh annual positional rankings, asking voters to submit top-10 lists at each spot and compiling results by top-10 votes, a composite average, interviews and film study with assistance from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen and ESPN Research, according to ESPN.

The voting framed the contemporary QB debate as Patrick Mahomes versus Josh Allen — both identified as 30-year-old AFC rivals in their primes by those ballots — and showed the position is deeper than a year ago. Last season’s informal “Big Four” of Mahomes, Allen, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson tightened at the top, while the influx of votes for reigning MVP Matthew Stafford reshaped the second tier. Fifteen passers appeared on at least 30% of ballots, and an NFL head coach told ESPN that choosing Nos. 10-20 is becoming more difficult.

ESPN rolled out position-by-position rankings in July, with quarterbacks published July 13 as part of a schedule that included running backs, cornerbacks and other positions, according to the network.

The survey placed Josh Allen at No. 1 among quarterbacks for 2026. Allen, 30, was ranked as high as No. 1 and as low as No. 4 on individual ballots and entered the exercise at No. 2 a year ago, according to ESPN. He averaged a 2.10 ranking per ballot and collected 34.1% of first-place votes, slightly trailing Patrick Mahomes’ 41.5% share.

Voters noted Allen’s unique combination of production and improved ball security. ESPN reported he is the only player in NFL history with at least 200 passing touchdowns and 50 rushing touchdowns. His interceptions have declined to an average of eight per season since 2024, down from 15.7 per season from 2021-23; he fumbled 12 times over the last two years versus 20 in the prior two. Allen has 41 rushing touchdowns since 2023 but also threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles in last season’s divisional-round loss in Denver. An NFL general manager told ESPN Allen is virtually unstoppable at his peak, and an NFL coordinator said teams live and die with him because he lifts teammates despite uneven receiving talent.