ESPN survey ranks Ja’Marr Chase No. 1 among NFL receivers for 2026

ESPN surveyed more than 70 NFL executives, coaches and scouts to produce position-by-position top-10 lists ahead of the 2026 training-camp season, ranking players based on top-10 votes, a composite average, interviews and film research with help from analyst Matt Bowen and ESPN Research, according to ESPN. The series is the seventh annual edition and is intended to identify the best players right now, not to project five years into the future.

The league’s receiver renaissance is reflected in the voting, ESPN said, with the position considered among the deepest in football and often producing the most players who receive at least one vote. This year 26 receivers received at least one top-10 vote. ESPN also noted that receiver pay trails only quarterback and edge rusher among non-quarterbacks, and the position accounts for four of the top 12 highest-paid non-quarterbacks.

ESPN’s rollout of the top-10 series listed wide receivers for July 15. Voters produced a clearer consensus than a year ago — when 15 players earned enough votes for top-10 consideration — and two first-time vote recipients are pushing up the board after big 2025 seasons, ESPN reported. The survey also highlighted a continuing rivalry between two former LSU teammates at the top of the list.

Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase was the consensus No. 1 in the ESPN voting. Chase, 26, collected roughly 70% of first-place votes despite finishing third in catches (125) and fourth in receiving yards (1,412) last season, per ESPN. He has 6,837 receiving yards through his first five NFL seasons, the second-most in that span behind former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson. Since entering the league in 2021, Chase’s 19 touchdowns of 40-plus yards lead the NFL, six more than the next player, Tyreek Hill, and his 29 receptions against press coverage topped the league in 2025.

Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson was rated No. 2 in the ESPN survey. Jefferson, 27, earned many No. 1 or No. 2 votes — appearing at the top of around 70% of ballots — and ESPN noted his 8,480 receiving yards are the most for any player in his first six NFL seasons. The full top-10 receiver list was released by ESPN as part of its positional rankings series.