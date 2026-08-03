ESPN to air Fanatics Fest: All Access Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

ESPN will premiere Fanatics Fest: All Access on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, offering an hourlong look behind the scenes of Fanatics Fest, according to ESPN.

The special is hosted by New York Knicks forward and 2026 NBA champion Karl-Anthony Towns and entrepreneur and socialite Jordyn Woods. The program includes interviews with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, WWE star Rhea Ripley and other participants.

Fans can watch the special on ESPN, with the program becoming available on the ESPN App immediately after the televised premiere, according to ESPN.

Fanatics created Fanatics Events in 2023 to produce immersive experiences for sports fans. The first Fanatics Fest debuted in New York in August 2024, and more than 70,000 fans attended the three-day event at the Jarvis Center to meet athletes and view exclusive apparel and collectibles.

After a second Fanatics Fest in 2025, the 2026 edition returned to the Jarvis Center from July 16 to July 19. Fanatics has said the festival will return for a fourth installment in 2027.