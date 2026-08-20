ESPN’s 2027 NHL draft watch list: Nine prospects to follow

According to ESPN, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Junior Showcase wrapped up recently, officially kicking off the 2027 NHL draft cycle. ESPN has compiled a season-opening watch list of prospects — nine players are highlighted as likely to generate much of the discussion and many are expected to be selected in the top 20.

Landon DuPont, a defenseman heading to the University of Michigan, is the consensus choice to be the top overall pick going into the season, according to ESPN. DuPont arrives in Ann Arbor after setting scoring marks in the WHL and playing a central role in Everett’s WHL championship, averaging more than 25 minutes per game. At 5-foot-11 he is shorter than many NHL teams prefer on the back end, but ESPN notes his play-driving ability, work off the puck and capacity to control pace make him a key piece for Michigan’s blue line. As an exceptional-status player, his game will receive intense scrutiny.

Brock England, a center with the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL), is described by ESPN as one of the most exciting players in the class. England pairs breakaway speed with strong hands and a high-end release, and the report says his acceleration often creates odd-man opportunities. One of the youngest players on the list (Aug. 22, 2009), England is smaller and not yet fully physically mature but he engages physically, delivers hits and is developing a two-way game; mastering gear changes to better capitalize on his acceleration is the next step.

Alexis Joseph, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound center from Saint John (QMJHL), combines size, quick hands and finishing ability, driving the net and using his frame to advantage. ESPN credits him with dominant stretches as an all-situations player but notes inconsistent competitiveness and mixed performances at recent international events. If he regains his earlier form and improves skating and physical engagement, Joseph could contend for a top-three selection; otherwise concerns about plateaued development and willingness to compete may weigh on his stock.

Sammy Nelson will play his draft season at Notre Dame and, according to ESPN, would have been a top-10 pick in 2026 had his birth date been slightly earlier. Nelson stood out at the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge and the World Junior Showcase; he projects as an all-situations center who can threaten on the penalty kill with speed and is showing signs of high-end two-way play. How that translates to the NCAA as a true freshman is highlighted as a key storyline to monitor.