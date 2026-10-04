ESPN’s top Super Bowl upsets led by Giants over Patriots

According to ESPN, some Super Bowl matchups that looked lopsided on paper produced shocking results. Of the 60 Super Bowls held since 1967, ESPN examined the 10 biggest upsets using pregame spread, margin of victory and cultural impact to compile its list.

ESPN ranked the New York Giants’ 17-14 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII as the biggest upset. The game was played Feb. 3, 2008, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. New England entered the game as a 12-point favorite after completing a 16-0 regular season behind the league’s top offense, record-setting seasons from Randy Moss and an MVP regular season for Tom Brady. The Giants had the lowest point differential of any playoff team that year, according to ESPN.

The championship proved a defensive struggle that remained a one-score game into the fourth quarter. After New England briefly took a four-point lead, Giants quarterback Eli Manning led a 12-play, 83-yard drive capped by a game-winning touchdown. During that drive Manning escaped pressure and lofted a 32-yard jump ball that David Tyree secured by pinning the ball to his helmet, a play ESPN called one of the greatest in Super Bowl history. Manning also converted a third-and-11 to Steve Smith before finding Plaxico Burress for the decisive 13-yard score.

ESPN placed the New England Patriots’ 20-17 victory over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI at No. 2 on its list. That Feb. 3, 2002, game at the Louisiana Superdome featured the Rams as 14-point favorites. The Rams, nicknamed “the Greatest Show on Turf,” had a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Isaac Bruce and Tory Holt and the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in Marshall Faulk; their defense improved from 31st to seventh in scoring from 2000 to 2001, ESPN noted. New England, in Bill Belichick’s second season, was led by a relatively unknown second-year quarterback, Tom Brady, who had taken over after an injury to Drew Bledsoe; the Patriots led 17-3 entering the fourth quarter.

ESPN said this Super Bowl Top 10 series is part of a countdown to Super Bowl LXI on Feb. 14, 2027, and noted that ESPN will televise the Super Bowl for the first time in February as part of the coverage.