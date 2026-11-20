Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira said he was blown away by Estêvão’s talent, work ethic and temperament and publicly urged the club to keep him. The teenager left Brazil after turning 18, signing with Chelsea following the FIFA Club World Cup, where his final act for Palmeiras was a wonder goal against Chelsea that impressed his future teammates. Chelsea’s capture of Estêvão came after the player chose the Premier League over reported interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Estêvão’s debut European season featured eight goals in 36 appearances, despite being cut short by a serious hamstring injury that forced him out of the World Cup. Expectations were high, but his second season has not followed the same trajectory and he has become largely a bit-part player.

According to his agent, André Cury, Estêvão selected Chelsea in part because the club appeared open in negotiations to using him centrally as a No. 10 rather than solely as a left-footed right winger. That perspective, however, collided with realities at the club: coaching appointments and tactical choices are made by the manager, and Chelsea has seen rapid turnover in that area. Cole Palmer was already established at the club, and Morgan Rogers arrived in the summer as Xabi Alonso took over as head coach.

Alonso’s preference for a 3-4-3 formation presented a difficult fit for a player not natural to wingback duties, a concern voiced by Chelsea’s staff that has so far proved justified. Ten Premier League matches into the season, Estêvão had made only one start — the 2-0 home win over Manchester United at the end of October, when he featured in a front three alongside Palmer and Rogers with João Pedro injured.

In the following fixture, defensive injuries forced Alonso to revert to a back four for a 1-0 loss at Sunderland, and Estêvão was introduced at halftime — a rare extended appearance after a run of being an unused substitute or receiving only brief late-game minutes. The limited and irregular playing time has affected a player whose strengths are tied to confidence.

That pattern has been visible even with Brazil. Coach Carlo Ancelotti, described in the club context as a huge fan, handed Estêvão his first start in charge of the national team, and the player went on to score five international goals in that period.