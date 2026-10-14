Estudiantes aim to halt Brazil’s seven-year Copa Libertadores run

Brazilian clubs have captured the last seven Copa Libertadores titles, and this year’s competition again guarantees a Brazilian finalist, according to the report.

Over the next two weeks Palmeiras of São Paulo will face Fluminense of Rio de Janeiro for a place in the final in Montevideo, Uruguay on Nov. 28. The winner could meet defending champions Flamengo in the decider, the report says.

A Palmeiras-versus-Flamengo final would represent a repeat of recent high-stakes showdowns between two of Brazil’s leading clubs, including last year’s final and the 2021 title match, the report notes. The clubs also confront each other domestically as rivals for this season’s Brazilian league crown.

Should Fluminense emerge, the final would instead deliver a Flamengo–Fluminense derby on Uruguayan soil. The two Rio clubs are historic rivals commonly referred to in Brazil as “Fla-Flu,” according to the report.

There remains one Argentine side still standing to challenge the Brazilian dominance: Estudiantes de La Plata. Flamengo must first negotiate a semifinal against the Argentine club rather than face one of the Buenos Aires giants, the report states.

River Plate and Boca Juniors, the Buenos Aires teams that might be expected to provide Argentina’s primary challenge, have not. River did not qualify for this year’s Libertadores and competed in the Copa Sudamericana, where they were eliminated in the second round by Colombia’s Independiente Santa Fe. Boca finished third in their Libertadores group, moved into the Sudamericana and — after a coaching change and the emergence of new talent — have recovered to reach the Sudamericana semifinal against Brazil’s Vasco da Gama, according to the report.

Estudiantes carry a notable Libertadores pedigree. The club won the continental title in three consecutive years from 1968 to 1970, defying the Buenos Aires-centric tradition of Argentine soccer, and lifted the trophy again in 2009 with Juan Sebastián Verón as a leading figure. The late-1960s side, featuring Juan Ramón Verón, was known for its preparation, set-piece proficiency and physical approach, the report adds.