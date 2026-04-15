Eugene Bareman Dismisses Rumors of Lasting Rift Between Israel Adesanya and Carlos Ulberg

City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman has moved to quell growing speculation regarding a potential falling out between two of the gym’s most prominent figures, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and rising light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg. Rumors of a rift between the long-time training partners began circulating in social media circles and MMA forums recently, prompting fans to question the internal chemistry at the world-renowned Auckland facility.

Addressing the situation directly, Bareman admitted that a disagreement of some nature did take place between the two fighters. However, the coach was quick to emphasize that the matter was handled internally and has already been resolved. Bareman noted that in a high-pressure environment filled with elite athletes, interpersonal friction is not uncommon, but he reassured the public that any tension was short-lived and that the bond between the teammates remains intact.

The veteran coach characterized the incident as a minor hurdle, stating that the boys are fine and have put the issue behind them. This clarification is significant for the team as both fighters occupy critical positions within the UFC rankings and serve as key figures in each other’s training camps. Adesanya and Ulberg have a history that precedes their professional MMA careers, having come up together through the regional kickboxing circuit before transitioning to the global stage under the guidance of Bareman and the City Kickboxing staff.

Israel Adesanya, one of the most decorated champions in the history of the middleweight division, has often praised the familial atmosphere at the Auckland gym. Similarly, Carlos Ulberg has frequently credited his rapid ascent in the light heavyweight division to the high-level work he does with Adesanya. The cohesion of this unit is often cited as a primary reason for the gym’s sustained success at the highest level of mixed martial arts.

With the distraction now dismissed by their lead coach, both athletes are expected to shift their full focus back to their respective career paths. Adesanya continues to be a central figure in conversations regarding the middleweight title picture, while Ulberg is currently riding a wave of momentum following a series of impressive victories. The resolution of this internal matter ensures that the training environment at City Kickboxing remains stable as the team prepares for its upcoming schedule of international events.