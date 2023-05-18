Europa League Semifinals: Leverkusen to Face Roma, Sevilla to Host Juventus

In an exciting turn of events, the UEFA Europa League semifinals are heating up as Bayer Leverkusen prepares to host A.S. Roma, while Sevilla gets ready to face off against Juventus. These matches promise thrilling football action and have fans eagerly anticipating the outcomes.

In the first leg of the matchup between Leverkusen and Roma, the Italian side claimed a narrow victory with Edoardo Bove scoring the lone goal in the 63rd minute. The German outfit will now be determined to turn the tables in front of their home crowd. Leverkusen recently settled for a 1-1 draw against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, and they will be looking to find their winning form in this crucial Europa League clash. Roma, on the other hand, experienced a goalless draw against Bologna in Serie A. This semifinal encounter is set to be a gripping battle, showcasing the determination and skill of both teams.

The match between Leverkusen and Roma is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday at the BayArena in Leverkusen. The latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook see Leverkusen as the +102 favorites, with Roma listed as the +265 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225, and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Fans can catch the live action of this highly anticipated clash by streaming it on Paramount+ with a free 30-day trial using the promo code “FIRSTPICK.”

In the other semifinal matchup, Sevilla will be hosting Juventus for the second leg. The first leg ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in Turin, with Juventus’ Federico Gatti scoring a game-tying goal in added time. Since then, Sevilla secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Valladolid in La Liga, while Juventus emerged triumphant with a 2-0 win against Cremonese in Serie A. The stakes are high for both teams as they battle for a spot in the final.

Kickoff for the Sevilla vs. Juventus match is also set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville. According to the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Sevilla is the +140 favorite, with Juventus listed as the +195 underdog. A draw is priced at +210, and the over/under for goals is set at 2.5. Football enthusiasts can stream this exciting encounter live on Paramount+ using the promo code “FIRSTPICK” to enjoy a free 30-day trial.

As the Europa League semifinals unfold, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the intense battles that will decide which teams advance to the final. With Leverkusen seeking redemption against Roma and Sevilla and Juventus vying for victory, these matches promise to showcase the very best of European football. So mark your calendars and prepare for an exhilarating evening of football action.