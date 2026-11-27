After a stop-start, nine-month regular season, the MLS Cup playoffs arrive and shift the focus from points over 34 games to knockout competition. The regular season remains decisive for qualification, but the postseason determines the champion in a structure unfamiliar to many players raised in Europe, where the title typically goes to the team with the most points across a campaign.

The format can be a novelty for newcomers. Former LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic famously called the system “s—” in 2019, and Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul drew headlines by saying winning MLS Cup is harder than lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy. Those views underscore an ongoing debate about whether clubs should prioritize a Supporters’ Shield run or peak for the playoffs.

MLS’s current playoff structure advances the top seven teams from each conference, with the eighth- and ninth-place clubs meeting in a wild-card match. The wild-card winners join a 16-team postseason that begins with a best-of-three Round 1 series, followed by single-elimination conference semifinals, conference finals and MLS Cup.

The transition can be jarring for players used to a European calendar. Goalkeeper Roman Bürki, who moved to St. Louis City in 2023 after spells at Borussia Dortmund, SC Freiburg and four Swiss clubs, said the pace and lack of an extended midseason break were difficult to manage. St. Louis became the first expansion team to win its first four matches and finished atop the Western Conference, only to lose in two games to eighth-place Sporting Kansas City in Round 1. “I remember being very, very tired in my head,” Bürki told ESPN, saying he struggled to adapt to playing from January into November without a multiweek break.

San Jose forward Timo Werner, who arrived in MLS after playing in the Bundesliga and Premier League, described the postseason as a fresh mental challenge. “It’s difficult because also at the end of the season, after a long year, you’re tired,” Werner said to ESPN. “You think you are over the finish line, but no, we are not over the finish line. … It’s a challenge to be mentally focused.”

That challenge has led to sharp reactions from established figures. Former Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba called the postseason “unfair” in 2024 after Miami set a single-season points mark with a 22-8-4 record and then bowed out in the first round to Atlanta United, highlighting the gulf between regular-season success and playoff outcomes.