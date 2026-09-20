Evaluating Week 2 NFL overreactions: Rodgers, Eagles and five hot takes

A Week 2 overreactions column examined five early NFL takeaways and judged whether they are reasonable or premature. Topics ranged from Aaron Rodgers’ job security and the Eagles’ offense to questions about Brian Flores, the Bengals’ defense and the Lions’ postseason chances, with a short section on fantasy overreactions, according to the column.

The Rodgers panic line — that Aaron Rodgers will be benched this season — drew significant attention after the Steelers’ 20-3 loss to the Patriots in Foxborough. The Patriots sacked Rodgers four times, and one sack produced a fumble returned for a touchdown. According to ESPN, Rodgers was 5-of-12 for 34 yards and took four sacks when pressured in that game; on plays when New England blitzed him (19 of 44 dropbacks) he was 8-for-17 for 42 yards, with two sacks and an interception. Across two games, ESPN reports Rodgers has completed 33% of his passes for an average of 3.5 yards per attempt when pressured.

The column judged the notion that Rodgers will be benched as an overreaction. It argued that Mike McCarthy is unlikely to remove Rodgers in what both men have presented as a final-season reunion, and that the Steelers’ issues extend beyond the quarterback — namely a need for a functioning run game and improved pass protection.

The idea that the Eagles’ offense is no better than last season also drew an overreaction verdict. Philadelphia edged the Titans 24-20 in Nashville but managed just 2.8 yards per rush, 4.7 yards per play and committed two turnovers. Jalen Hurts was pressured on 24 of 42 dropbacks — a 57% rate that ESPN says is the highest the franchise has allowed since pressure tracking began in 2009 — and the team is playing without guard Landon Dickerson. Still, the column noted Hurts was effective when pressured (11-for-20 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner) and judged it premature to declare the offense worse than last year.

The piece emphasized that Week 2 provides more data than Week 1 but remains an insufficient sample to draw definitive conclusions, and it applied that standard across each of the five takeaways it reviewed.