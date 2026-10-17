Everton host Chelsea in Premier League early kickoff

Saturday’s European schedule begins with a Premier League early kickoff as Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea travel to Merseyside to face David Moyes’ Everton. The fixture opens a busy day of domestic and continental matches across Europe’s top leagues.

Later in the Premier League, Brentford will host Liverpool, with the Reds looking to build on a midweek UEFA Champions League victory over LASK. Manchester City are set to host Ipswich Town as they seek a response to their Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League slate concludes with Newcastle United taking on Aston Villa, completing a full day of top-flight English fixtures.

Across the continent, Serie A action includes Bologna welcoming Inter Milan, while LaLiga features Real Betis facing an unbeaten Barcelona side. Those matchups add high-profile Italian and Spanish fixtures to the weekend schedule.

In the Bundesliga, Union Berlin meet contenders Borussia Dortmund, and defending champions Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig. The slate of games offers a wide cross-section of elite European competition for Saturday.

The day’s schedule presents a full docket of matches in England, Spain, Italy and Germany, with clubs juggling domestic and continental commitments throughout the weekend.