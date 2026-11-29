According to the day’s schedule, the Premier League portion of a busy Sunday across Europe begins with Everton hosting Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Four matches are listed as kicking off simultaneously later in the day, including Sunderland against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion against Newcastle United, according to the same schedule.

The final match of the day is scheduled for the Emirates Stadium, where league leaders and defending champions Arsenal will host Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s side will be aiming to extend its advantage over City to nine points, while Enzo Maresca’s team is looking to end a four-match winless run in league play, according to the fixtures information.

Other domestic action on the continent includes matches in LaLiga, with Deportivo de A Coruña set to take on defending champions and league leaders Barcelona, according to the published slate.

Fans can follow updates from the full slate of Sunday’s matches across Europe as the fixtures unfold, per the schedule released for the day.